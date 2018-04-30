Child struck by bus in Wood River, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, IL - A child was hit by a Madison County Transit Bus near the intersection of Illinois Rt. #111 at Hawthorne Avenue Monday morning. The girl was walking to school when she was struck by the bus at around 7:40am.

Police say the victim was treated at the scene by emergency personnel. The girl was taken to the hospital by Arch helicopter.She was flown by helicopter away

from the scene to a St. Louis Area Hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was closed while the victim was treated and the scene was investigated. The accident remains under investigation by Wood River Police.