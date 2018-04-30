Courtney Ramey Chooses Texas to play his College Basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two time state champion basketball player Courtney Ramey has made his college basketball decision! The star point guard from Webster Groves High School signed his letter of intent on Monday, April 30th to play his college hoops at the University of Texas. Numerous high profile schools courted Ramey, including Missouri, Louisville, Oklahoma State and Villanova. In the end, Ramey chose the school that recruited him the most, Texas. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate has the story on what went in to Ramey's decision to choose Texas for his college basketball career.