Dave Murray’s Latest weather discussion(the disco) for STL …TUESDAY…MAY 1, 2018

All about the southerly flow the next 2 days and night…Tuesday…partly sunny…with increasing winds…80 for the high…increasing clouds and windy on Wednesday…dry 85 for the high…humidity will be on the increase on Wednesday…leading to some storms Thursday and Thursday night…a Spring pattern…too early for how strong they will be. The core stormy action gets out of the picture on Friday and the up-coming weekend looks good….Cubbies in town.