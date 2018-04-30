× Fairmount Park’s 2018 season could be cut short

COLLINSVILLE, IL — Fairmount Park horse racing season starts Tuesday. The park is set to host 41 live racing dates in 2018 between May and September.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports the season could be cut short. Fairmount officials say if the state doesn’t adopt a new revenue source, like video gaming terminals, they might have to shut down in July after only 19 races.

The Illinois Senate passed a measure that would allow the park to have slot machines but the house has yet to take up the legislation.