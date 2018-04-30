Family and friends shocked by murder of 19-year-old mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS CIUNTY, MO - A North County family is heartbroken after a 19-year-old mom is shot and killed while holding her 2-month-old infant.

Police found Shawnee Straten suffering from a gunshot inside of her apartment Saturday morning and she later died at the hospital.

Dozens gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil to remember the young mom.

Family members say she had just finished Job Corp and had hopes of starting a career.

Tonight, her dad Ronrecus Burrow is asking the gunman to turn himself into police.

“If you out there and this was a mistake or whatever could’ve happened I just want to know why,” Burrow said. “There is nothing in this world my daughter couldn’t simply say I’m sorry for. She won’t get that chance.”

“This baby will never get to know her mother, so I got to teach her things about her mom,” Cherri Burrow said while holding the baby. “Thank God he didn’t take her life too.”

For those wanting to make a donation, they are being accepted at the Granberry Funeral Home in Jennings.

Address: 8806 Jennings Station Road Jennings, MO 63136