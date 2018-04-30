Free Trip Tuesday – James Beard Eats Week in Chicago, IL!

FOX 2’s Free Trip Tuesdays, brought to you by GATEWAY RV & OUTDOORS heads to James Beard Eats Week in CHICAGO happening THIS WEEKEND!

More than 130 restaurants will celebrate James Beard’s culinary legacy and Chicago’s vibrant food scene from April 27 to May 7, 2018, during James Beard Eats Week. Each participating restaurant creates a customized dish or menu inspired by the James Beard Foundation’s namesake chef, a pioneer of American dining.

Now in its fourth year, James Beard Eats Week is a way for the restaurant community and the public to come together to celebrate the James Beard Awards weekend. Restaurants taking part in Eats Week make a $100 donation to the James Beard Foundation Scholarship Fund, which directly supports aspiring Chicago culinary students on a path to success in the hospitality industry. In 2017, Eats Week raised $13,600 in scholarship funds. The James Beard Scholarship Fund was established in 1991 and has awarded more than $7 million in financial aid to more than 1,850 recipients nationally.

One family of four will win a prize package from Choose Chicago including:

Head to James Beard Eats Week THIS WEEKEND May 5th – 7th: The 4th Annual East Week includes 130 restaurants, chefs citywide with special dishes and menus in honor of the iconic James Beard. Visitors can explore Chicago’s world-class restaurants while celebrating the James Beard Awards held in Chicago.

Two-night stay at The Gwen, A Luxury Collection Hotel this weekend: A luxury collection hotel takes its name from the art deco sculptor Gwen Lux, who cared the reliefs that adorn the hotel’s building. Located off Chicago’s Michigan Avenue shopping districts. One of the hotel’s premier offerings is the 5th-floor terrace “Upstairs at the Gwen” featuring fire pits and heat lamps. Winner will receive a deluxe superior guestroom with two queen beds.

4 Chicago CityPASS is a great way to see Chicago’s top visitor attractions. Each ticket booklet includes prepaid admission to: Shedd Aquarium (VIP Entry) Willis Tower’s Skydeck Chicago (Fast Pass) The Field Museum (VIP Entry) Your choice of 360 Chicago (Express Entry) OR Museum of Science and Industry (Express entry) Your choice of either the Adler Planetarium (VIP Entry) OR Art Institute of Chicago (Fast Pass entry)4 Big Bus Tour tickets:

PLUS, $200 VISA card from Gateway RV & Outdoors

