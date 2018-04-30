× Greitens calls new House report ‘false’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A spokeswoman for Gov. Eric Greitens says a new House report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct by the governor contains “more false information.”

The report released Monday by a special legislative committee includes a transcript of an interview conducted by St. Louis prosecutors of a woman with whom Greitens’ says he had a consensual affair.

The House committee says the interview supports the woman’s separate testimony to the committee that Greitens’ had coaxed or coerced her into an unwanted sexual encounter in 2015 that turned physically aggressive. The committee report says Greitens as mischaracterized the women’s interview by suggesting it somehow undermined her other testimony.

Maria Jeffrey, a spokeswoman for Greitens’ legal defense team, said the allegations made against the governor are false.