Greitens’ defense team calls for investigation into payment to attorney

ST. LOUIS – The legal defense team for Gov. Eric Greitens is calling for a Missouri House oversight committee to investigate the money trail involving a payment to attorney Al Watkins. Watkins represented the ex-husband of a woman whose privacy the governor is accused of violating.

It was revealed in court Monday that Watkins received a $50,000 payment from Scott Faughn, the owner of the Missouri Times and host of This Week in Missouri Politics. A statement from the Greitens Defense Team read in part, “

“Today we also learned that $50,000 in cash was delivered to one of the attorneys of the couple making accusations against the Governor by Scott Faughn, a member of the media who has extensive ties to the Governor’s political opponents.

We hope that the House Committee will investigate the payoffs of the people who are working to take down the Governor. The Governor’s team will certainly be doing so.”

Faughn took to social media Monday to acknowledge he hired Watkins to be his attorney but denied any contact with the ex-husband who took the allegations public. Faughn said he retained Watkins because he’s working on a book about the 2016 election.

“I retained Al Watkins in connection with my research and it is what it is,” Faughn said.

Faughn did not say if he or someone else was the source of the money. Monday’s revelation came after Greiten’s attorneys were able to question Watkins. A judge is giving Watkins’ attorney until Tuesday afternoon to appeal the decision allowing more questioning about the money trail.

Lawyers for the governor say Faughn is connected to developers who profit from hundreds of millions of dollars every year in low-income housing tax credits. It’s a program Governor Greitens eliminated and would likely be resurrected if he was ousted.

A source close to the Missouri House committee investigating the governor tells Fox 2 Faughn will be subpoenaed to testify before the committee.