House committee investigating Greitens says mistress has credibility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The special House Committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens met again in secret Monday and released an addendum to its report concerning the governor’s felony invasion of privacy case. The mistress at the center of the privacy case appears to have gained more credibility Monday afternoon at the state Capitol.

The committee has taken the testimony that Greitens’ mistress gave to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney and her testimony to the House Committee and compared them side by side. The five-page addendum concludes each deposition to be consistent.

The governor was charged with taking a picture of the woman who was partially clothed and then allegedly transmitting the photo electronically.

Lawmakers think there are obvious similarities to what the woman said each time.

“There’s no new bombshells, there’s no new bombs, there’s no new information,” said State Representative Stacey Newman (D-Clayton). “…We still find that witness entirely credible. That’s what the committee is still insisting.”

A second House report is expected to come out later this week, concerning Greitens’ felony charge tied to his fundraising campaign and the charity he founded.

Editor’s note: Please be aware there is graphic language in the addendum.