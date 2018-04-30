Key player to be deposed in Gov. Greitens trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - It is going to be a busy day in the invasion of privacy case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. A key player is set to be deposed and an important piece of evidence is due to be turned over.

A lot of the action will take place here at the Carnahan courthouse. It begins with a regularly scheduled 9 a.m. court hearing and will until continue this afternoon.

One of today's big developments will be the deposition of attorney Al Watkins by Greiten's defense team. That is set for 1 p.m.

Watkins is the attorney for the ex-husband of governor`s former mistress. He's the one who secretly recorded his former wife talking about her affair with Greitens.

Greitens lawyers want to know the identity of who is behind $100, 000 in cash that was delivered to Watkins` law office earlier this year.

The governor's former mistress must turn over her cell phone so it can be examined by a court-appointed expert.

Judge Burlison ordered last friday that the phone be surrendred by 9 a.m.

The woman`s attorney tried to block the order, arguing that the order violates the woman`s privacy and is unduly burdensome. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the woman must give up the phone.