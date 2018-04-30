× Live Nation’s $20 all-in concert tickets are now on sale! Here is a list of available local shows…

ST. LOUIS, MO — Live Nation’s National Concert Week kicks off Monday, and it’s offering a $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kick-off to the summer season.

According to Live Nation, the deal will include over 1.5 million tickets to more than 2,000 shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours which include comedy, country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop, and more.

Here is how it will work: It’s $20 per ticket, per show with no additional fees while supplies last. The shows are in many different cities.

List of shows:

Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 05/12/18

Jason Aldean at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 05/17/18

Poison at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 05/26/18

Dierks Bentley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06/02/18

KSHE Pig Roast / Charlie Daniels Band at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06/09/18

John Fogerty / ZZ Top at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06/17/18

Steely Dan at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06/19/18

Chicago / REO Speedwagon at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06/23/18

Vans Warped Tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/03/18

Evanescence at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/07/18

STYX / Joan Jett at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/08/18

Thirty Seconds to Mars at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/09/18

Kesha / Macklemore at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/10/18

Rob Zombie at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/14/18

Foreigner at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/18/18

3 Doors Down at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/21/18

Jeff Beck / Paul Rodgers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/28/18

Chris Brown at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 07/29/18

Logic at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/03/18

Rascal Flatts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/04/18

Charlie Puth at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/06/18

FFDB / Breaking Benjamin at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/07/18

Slayer at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/09/18

El Monstero at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/11/18

G-EAZY at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/12/18

Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/19/18

Niall Horan at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 08/25/18

Wayback Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 09/03/18

Kid Rock at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 09/07/18

Counting Crows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 09/09/18

Hall & Oates at Scottrade Center 5/12/18

Shania Twain at Scottrade Center 6/13/18

Game of Thrones at Scottrade Center 10/05/18

*All Shows Subject to change and available only while supplies last