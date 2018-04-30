Official Rules: Free Trip Tuesdays 2018

FOX 2’s “2018 Free Trip Tuesdays” Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by KTVI FOX 2 and reside in the St. Louis, Missouri Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Void where prohibited and outside the St. Louis DMA. Employees of KTVI, LLC, (the “Sponsor”), and of its affiliates, parents and subsidiaries, the Sweepstakes’ participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 30-day period. For prizes over $600.00 individuals are eligible to win only one prize every six months regardless of the number of giveaways entered. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on Monday, April 30, 2018 at 10:00 AM CT and ends on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 9:00 AM CT (the “Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes will be divided into nine weekly entry periods (each, a “Weekly Entry Period”) as follows:

Weekly Entry Period 1—April 30, 2018 at 12:00 PM CT – May 1 , 2018 at 9:00 AM CT

Weekly Entry Period 2—May 1, 2018 at 11:00 AM CT – May 8, 2018 at 9:00 AM CT

Weekly Entry Period 3—May 8, 2018 at 11:00 AM CT – May 15, 2018 at 9:00 AM CT

Weekly Entry Period 4—May 15, 2018 at 11:00 AM CT – May 24, 2018 at 9:00 AM CT

Weekly Entry Period 5—May 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM CT – May 29, 2018 at 9:00 AM CT

Weekly Entry Period 6—May 29, 2018 at 11:00 AM CT – June 5, 2018 at 9:00 AM CT

Weekly Entry Period 7—June 5, 2018 at 11:00 AM CT – June 12, 2018 at 9:00 AM CT

Weekly Entry Period 8—June 12, 2018 at 11:00 AM CT – June 19, 2018 at 9:00 AM CT

Sweepstakes Entry: Each Tuesday starting April 30 through June 19, 2018 Fox 2 News in the Morning will profile a destination between 5am – 9 am CT. To enter the Sweepstakes, go to www.FOX2Now.com/Contest where you will click on the Sweepstakes tab to fill out the entry information including name, email address, and telephone number, and check the “I am at least 21 years old” box. You must accurately complete the form. Once completed, participants will be officially entered in the Sweepstakes, for the entire Sweepstakes Period. Participants may enter via this method only once each day during the Sweepstakes Period. Entrants who share the Sweepstakes link on their Facebook page, may also earn one bonus entry for every Facebook friend who enters after entrant (up to a total of five entries the Sweepstakes) for every individual who enters after you by following the link in your post. No more than one person will receive credit for any individual who enters, and any disputes as to who referred an entrant will be resolved in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Any question any entrant has about the Sweepstakes should be directed to Sponsor and not to Facebook. All received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, or logins or software generated entries, robotic entries, other automated process, or third-party entry service will void those entries and such entrant may be disqualified. If there is a dispute as to the identity or eligibility of a winner based on an email address, the entry will be deemed made by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the email address used for entry. The Authorized Account Holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by the relevant Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the corresponding domain. The information that you provide in connection with the Sweepstakes will be used by Sponsor in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which is found at privacy.tribune.com and which may be updated from time to time. Winner Selection: Every Tuesday during the Sweepstakes Period, one winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received by the close of that Weekly Entry Period by a member of Sponsor’s staff after 9:00 AM CT. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received for each drawing. Winner is subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules. Only one prize per person, household, or email address allowed. Eligible, non-winning entries will carry over from one Weekly Entry Period to the other. Winner Notifications: Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential grand prize winners via a phone call and email after 10:00 AM CT on or about the following dates: May 1, 2018, May 8, 2018, May 15, 2018, May 24, 2018, May 29, 2018, June 5, 2018, June 12, 2018, June 19, 2018. Winners must have a valid email address and phone number where they can be notified, or Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to another winner. A potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries for that drawing if: (a) winner does not respond within 72 hours of first notification attempt; (b) a winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) a winner does not adhere to the Official Rules; (d) a winner does not sign and return required documents and provide required identification by the deadlines established by Sponsor; and/or (e) if the prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined.

Prizes: There are eight grand prizes. One winner for each Weekly Entry Period will receive a three-day, two-night vacation for four to the destination for that Weekly Entry Period as announced on-air and described at the point of entry. The prize destinations for each Weekly Entry Period are as follows and destinations are subject to change:

Weekly Entry Period Drawing Date Destination (subject to change) 1. April 30, 2018 at 10:00 AM CT – May 1 , 2018 at 9:00 AM CT May 1, 2018 Chicago, IL 2. May 1, 2018 at 11:00 AM CT – May 8, 2018 at 9:00 AM CT May 8, 2018 French Lick, Indiana 3. May 8, 2018 at 11:00 AM CT – May 15, 2018 at 9:00 AM CT May 15, 2018 Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO 4. May 15, 2018 at 11:00 AM CT – May 22, 2018 at 9:00 AM CT May 22, 2018 Lake of the Ozarks 5. May 22, 2018 at 11:00 AM CT – May 29, 2018 at 9:00 AM CT May 29, 2018 Kansas City, MO 6. May 29, 2018 at 11:00 AM CT – June 5, 2018 at 9:00 AM CT June 5, 2018 Santa Claus, IN 7. June 5, 2018 at 11:00 AM CT – June 12, 2018 at 9:00 AM CT June 12, 2018 TBD 8. June 12, 2018 at 11:00 AM CT – June 19, 2018 at 9:00 AM CT June 19, 2018 Branson, MO

Each grand prize consists of: hotel accommodations for two nights in one room (up to four people, standard accommodations) at a designated hotel in the destination city, four tickets for one or more attractions in the destination city (to be determined by Sponsor), and one $100 VISA Gift Card from Gateway RV and Powersports. Approximate retail value of each prize not to exceed $2,000.00. All other costs not specifically stated herein, including but not limited to, taxes, meals, tips, fuel and any additional ground transportation required, are the responsibility of the winner. Winner and guests must travel on the same itinerary. Guest who is a minor must be accompanied at all times by parent or legal guardian. Any element of prize trip not used will be forfeited, and no alternate prize will be awarded. Trips must be completed by December 31, 2018. Hotels may be subject to blackout dates and are subject to availability. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: All winners are subject to verification by Sponsor of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). In order to claim his or her prize, winner must appear in person at KTVI-FOX 2 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146 within 20 days of date of notification. Winner and guests (and parent or legal guardian of guest who is a minor in his or her state of residency) will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity to Sponsor by date specified by Sponsor. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, and reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, voice, likeness, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. Taxes: Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to Sponsor, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsor at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsor with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Official Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to wireless calling service interruption for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that technical difficulties or unforeseen events compromise the integrity or viability of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right to void the entries at issue, and/or terminate the relevant portion of the Sweepstakes, including the entire Sweepstakes, and/or modify the Sweepstakes and, if Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, it will conduct a random drawing to award the remaining prizes using all eligible, non-suspect, non-winning entries received as of the termination date. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will post notice on the official Fox2Now Facebook page and on the Sweepstakes entry page. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prizes received by the winner, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor will have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Official Rules. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is any discrepancy between the terms of these Official Rules and the marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Contest, the terms of these Official Rules will govern. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to the Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which will be final in all respects; (b) to release, discharge, and hold harmless FOX 2, KTVI, LLC, Facebook, prize providers and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to death, invasion of property (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize, (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (c) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, including attorneys’ fees. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s), (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes; (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, or (h) entries that are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof) or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the application process, including but not limited to, postage are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses. Disputes: By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, attorneys’ fees, or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Missouri law will govern this Sweepstakes, without regard to Missouri’s choice of law rules. The federal and state courts located in Missouri will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Official Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Free Trip Tuesdays Sweepstakes, FOX 2, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, by June 28, 2018. Written copies of these Rules are also available during normal business hours on business days from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CT at FOX 2’s business offices or online at http://www.fox2now.com. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to Free Trip Tuesday Winners, FOX 2, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours on business days from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CT after June 28, 2018. Request must be received by no later than August 31, 2018. Sponsor: KTVI, LLC, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146.

This sweepstake is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.