Police have leads on Ballpark Village shooter, Cardinals consider additional security

ST. LOUIS, MO - Two men were wounded after shots were fired during an argument at a rooftop venue at the Ballpark Village entertainment complex Sunday night. A Spanish Lake man, Corey Hall, 38, who had been celebrating his birthday, was shot in the head and died later at the hospital. Another man was shot in the pelvis and is in serious condition.

Shots rang out during an argument around 8:00pm. Police say Hall and his friend were bystanders. Police do say they have leads on the gunman, but no identity has been released and no arrests have been made.

The victims were among hundreds of people at the “Eat, Drink, Chill” event at the Budweiser Brewhouse in Ballpark Village. The group B-Free St. Louis promotes these events, which had been held here before without incident.

Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III spoke with the media Monday, saying “hearts are broken” over the incident. He said that events at the venue have a high level of security, but this shows things can still happen "no matter how diligent you are." DeWitt said that metal detectors for private events would be considered, along with additional security cameras.

Ballpark Village was developed by the St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies and sits directly across the street from Busch Stadium.