Sheriff: Remains in Cass County are female homicide victim

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say human remains found in a wooded area near Kansas City belonged to a female homicide victim.

Mushroom hunters found the remains Saturday in Cass County near Harrisonville, about 35 miles (56.32 kilometers) south of Kansas City.

The sheriff’s office announced Monday that the case is a homicide but the victim’s identity has not been confirmed.

Authorities say the remains are not those of 17-year-old Desirea Ferris of Liberty, who has been missing for nearly a year.

It is the third time in a year that human remains have been found in Cass County woods.