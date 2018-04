Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- St. Louis will host the UCP National Conference , now until May 1. This year's focus is on partnerships that provide increased health and wellness services to people living with disabilities.

Owner of Kates Farm Richard Laver and Kathleen Beach VP of marketing and communications of UCP Heartland joins FOX 2 to discuss their efforts in increasing awareness.

UCP National Conference

Embassy Suites Downtown St. Louis

610 N. 7th Street

April 30 - May 1