Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- A St. Louis woman is excited to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary but is devastated when her plans go up in flames.

Toni Jordan says someone set fire to a vacant lot that sits next to her home on Vernon Avenue. The flames then spread to her home burning much of what she owned, including a wedding dress she planned to wear to renew her vows with her husband.

Jordan says she didn't have a wedding dress when they got married.