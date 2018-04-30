× Third person involved in Maplewood shooting now in custody

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Maplewood police have arrested a third person involved in a shooting outside a local grocery store last Friday.

The shooting occurred April 27 in the Shop n Save parking lot in the 7300 block of Manchester Road.

According to police, three people were in a parked vehicle conducting a drug deal. At one point, the driver of the vehicle robbed one of the other two individuals in the car. Two people exited the vehicle and one of them fired shots at the vehicle and driver, who then sped away. One of those bullets struck an innocent bystander, who remains hospitalized.

Police took the suspected shooter into custody that night. He was identified as Justine Jones of St. Louis City.

On Monday, police located the suspect and his vehicle. He has not been identified.