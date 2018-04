× Visitation for retired Fire Chief Jim Silvernail Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Visitation and funeral arraignments are now set for retired Metro West and Mehlville Fire Chief Jim Silvernail. He retired in 2003 after 30 years of service and most recently served as a board member with Backstoppers.

Visitation will take place Tuesday from 12pm to 8pm at Schrader Funeral Home in Ballwin. His funeral mass will be at 10am Wednesday at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End.