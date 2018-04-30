Win tickets to one of 30 shows coming to St. Louis!

Starting MONDAY, April 30th through Tuesday, May 8th, Live Nation will offer $20 all-in tickets to over 30 shows* coming to St. Louis as part of its National Concert Week promotion.

Register to win a pair of tickets every day this week!

We’re giving away tickets to:

Jason Aldean at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater (HCA) May 17, 2018, Derks Bentley at HCA on June 2, 2018, STYX/Joan Jett at HCA on July 8, 2018, Charlie Puth at HCA on August 6, 2018, El Monstero at HCA on August 11, 2018, Shania Twain at Scottrade Center on June 13, 2018, or Game of Thrones Concert Show at Scottrade Center on October 5, 2018.

Discounted tickets will be available for shows such as:

Jason Aldean

Steely Dan

Chicago/REO Speedwagon

Pop star Charlie Puth

El Monstero

Niall Horan (formerly of One Direction)

Shania Twain

AND SO MANY MORE!

*The $20 ticket on-sale for one week only starting Monday, April 30th through Tuesday, May 8th and only while supplies last! Click here for more information.

