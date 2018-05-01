× 44-year-old woman charged with central Missouri killing

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. – A woman has been charged with killing a man in central Missouri.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 44-year-old Amy Steward, of Holts Summit, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder in the death of 67-year-old David Grant. He was killed Friday in Holts Summit, where he also is from. Holts Summit is about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) north of Jefferson City. Steward also faces a felony count of delivering a controlled substance.

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says she is jailed without bond. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.