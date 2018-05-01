Actors with St. Louis ties nominated for 2018 Tony Awards

ST. LOUIS – The Tony Award nominations have been announced and three actors will St. Louis ties have been honored for their work. Taylor Louderman of Bourbon, MO, has been nominated for her role in “Mean Girls.” She plays ultimate mean girl Regina George in the musical version of the film, which was written by Tina Fey and composed by her husband, Jeff Richmond.

St. Louisan Norbert Leo Butz, a two -time Tony winner already, is nominated for his role as Alfred P. Doolittle in the revival of “My Fair Lady.” The show garnered 10 nominations total.

Laurie Metcalf of Edwardsville, IL, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for her role in Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women.”

Hear more from Taylor Louderman when she talks with Kevin Steincross Thursday on FOX 2 News at 9pm.