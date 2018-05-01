Cardinal fans return to Ballpark Village following Sunday’s fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals fans returning to Ballpark Village Tuesday night said they were saddened by Sunday’s deadly shooting but relieved to hear a suspect has been charged.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Major Mary Warnecke announced Scotty Joseph Lee is charged with murder, armed criminal action, and assault. Lee was not in custody as of Tuesday night. Police say he shot and killed Corey Hall and wounded another victim during a private event at the rooftop of the Brewhouse. Warnecke said the shooting was not random.

“The parties knew each other,” said Warnecke. “We’ll just leave it at that.”

She’s asking anyone with knowledge about Lee to contact police. She said Lee has contacts in St. Louis and Texas and had been known to travel back and forth between the two places. She said it was around the clock detective work and information from witnesses that helped break the case.

“No piece of information could be too small,” said Warnecke.

Some fans said they’d like to see metal detectors installed at Ballpark Village. The St. Louis Cardinals announced this week they are reviewing security measures and are not ruling out the possibility of adding them for private events.

Many fans we talked with said they still feel safe.

“I’ve just been here many times and never had a problem,” said Cardinals fan Kevin Ebers.

Cardinals fan Stan Rives said, “There’s shootings all over. I’m not going to let that stop my life from doing things.”