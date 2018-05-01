Dave Murray’s Latest weather discussion(the disco) for STL …WEDNESDAY…MAY 2, 2018

The southerly flow is alive and well on this Wednesday and into Thursday…a mix of clouds and sunshine on this Wednesday…windy and warm…mid to upper 80’s…the record is 91 degrees. Quiet Wednesday evening…then Thursday and Thursday night…scattered rain and storms…no all day rains…a Spring pattern…still a little early for exact timing and power…not really impressed with the dynamics…but with thunderstorms we have to give it time to unfold…any action blows out with clearing skies on Friday…with a great May weekend on the way…in the 70’s