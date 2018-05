Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- This is the perfect time of year to get started on clean eating.

NY Times best-selling author Dr. Ian Smith joins FOX 2 to discuss his latest book 'The Clean 20'. He also talks the benefits of reducing the number of processed foods, added sugars, and unnecessary additives in the foods we eat.

For more information visit: www.Doctoriansmith.com