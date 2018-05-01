ST. LOUIS, MO — From animation to heroes to rock stars, Kevin has rundown of today's new DVDs including: Peter Rabbit, Winchester, 12 Strong, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Concert and Grease - 40th Anniversary.
DVD Tuesday – Rabbits, Guns, Horses and Rock and Roll
