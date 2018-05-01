Explosion levels vacant home in Belleville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Belleville, IL - Firefighters are on the scene of a house explosion in the 400 block of 40th street just south of North Belt. The blast leveled the home at around 4am.

The home that exploded, and the home next to it, were vacant. There appear to be no injuries in this incident.

The loud "boom" from the blast woke neighbors up. They tell FOX 2 that the people living in the home moved out about a week ago.

Firefighters say the fire burning in the debris is coming from a gas line. That may be one of the causes of the explosion. It is unclear when the gas will be cut off to the line.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

.@BfdOutreach chief says it appears both damaged homes were vacant - at this point, no injuries reported. Investigation will follow. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/TBShPrTw55 — Katie Kormann (@KatieKormann) May 1, 2018