Father angry over medical marijuana bill not including children with long-term illness

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - Medical marijuana is one step closer to being legalized in Missouri.

While some are excited about the possibility, others say they were left out.

Under a measure approved in the Missouri House Tuesday, patients 18 and older with severe or long-term illnesses could obtain a medical cannabis registration card to gain access to a smokeless form of marijuana.

But it’s not all good news for Robbie Bazzell of St. Charles County.

“I just don’t understand why would you give something that’s natural and say you have to be 18 and over to get a hold of it as medication but we can give you a Xanax or Percocet to an 18-pound baby,” he said.

Bazelle’s 2-year-old suffers from epilepsy that caused severe seizures when she was younger.

But after administering CBD oil made from marijuana he said that his daughter is experiencing miracle-like changes, such as a 600 percent reduction in epileptic episodes.

“I have to do what I gotta do to give her, her life,” he said, “she’s gotta live, it’s the only thing that has kept her alive at this point.”

Bazzelle isn’t the only one advocating.

In 2014 June, Jessee and her parents became the billboard of a campaign to legalize hemp oil in Missouri believing that it could have been the ultimate treatment to their daughter’s epilepsy.

Unfortunately, their daughter died last year.

That’s why Bazzell said that he can’t understand why kids with long-term illnesses won’t qualify under the bill.

“We should not have to wait until it’s too late to where you have a family member with cancer or epilepsy or something that cannabis can help with but you can’t get that but instead I’m going to give you something that’s a lot more dangerous,” Bazzell said.

Fox 2 asked Representative Mark Matthiesen (R), a co-sponsor of the bill to explain.

“We are still going to be looking out for your families,” Matthiesen said, “we are still looking out for your children and I hope that this bill can be the step that we can bring it to the level that’s going to help all children and families that are suffering from these illnesses.”

With less than three weeks left in the legislative session, the bill now heads to the Senate.