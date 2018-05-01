× Greitens deploys National Guard helicopter unit to Arizona for border protection

Tuesday Governor Greitens authorized the deployment of Missouri Army National Guard to send resourced to the border between Mexico and the United States. The guard members will be in a support role to assist in aerial surveillance.

The unit will consist of four soldiers, a UH-72 Lakota helicopter that will be deployed to Arizona under the command of the Department of Defense and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Its expected the guard members will complete their deployment by mid-summer.