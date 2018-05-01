Greitens’ former mistress attorney could face more questions under oath today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- How did two $50,000 payments end up in Watkins office? The attorney for the ex-husband of Governor Eric Greitens' former mistress could face more questions under oath today.

Watkins was in St. Louis Monday for day one of his depositions. He says one of the $50,000 payments was delivered by a courier, with no knowledge of the couriers' first name, or source of the money. Watkins revealed the other $50, 000 payment came from Scott Faughn.

Faughn is the publisher of the Missouri Times and the host of this week in Missouri Politics. On social media Monday night, Faughn acknowledged paying Watkins but says, he never had contact with the ex-husband of the Governor`s former mistress who Watkins represents.

Faughn says the money he gave Watkins was used to retain Watkins as an attorney because Faughn is writing a book about the 2016 Gubernatorial Campaign.

Greitens attorneys are calling the money a 'political payoff' and they want to know where Faughn got the $50, 000. They say Faughn is tied to developers who profit millions of dollars every year in low-income housing tax credits. It`s a program that Governor Greitens eliminated which could be resurrected if he were ousted from office.

The special house committee in Jefferson City investigating Greitens now plans to subpoena Faughn to testify.