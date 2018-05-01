Kidney transplant recipient defies the odds and father’s child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Josh Terrio has been fighting kidney disease ever since he was born. In 2008, his sister donated a kidney, but it failed. Josh's health deteriorated as the disease progressed. His wife Kristi couldn't bear to see him suffer. She was tested and proved to be a match. Kristi donated a kidney to Josh. Doctors at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital performed the transplant. Josh and Kristi relied on their faith and prayed Josh's body would not reject the organ.

By all accounts, the surgery went well. Two months after the procedure, Kristi delivered more good news, she was pregnant with their first child. Neither Kristi nor Josh could believe it. Josh had been told all of his life that he would never father children due to his medical condition. It appears the couple prayed for a miracle and ended up with two. Josh is doing well. And they are now parents of a healthy, happy baby boy.