May is national high blood pressure education month

ST. LOUIS, MO- Vascular Neurologist, Dr. Jin-Moo Lee joins FOX 2 to discuss the efforts of the American Heart Association to help as many people as possible to check their blood pressure and understand what their numbers mean.

You can get your blood pressure checked at the Annual Heart Walk Saturday, May 12 in Busch Stadium. FOX 2 and News 11 are proud sponsors of the American Heart Association’s Metro St. Louis Heart Walk.

St. Louis Heart Walk

Busch Stadium

Saturday, May 12th

Gates open at 7:30am

Walk Begins 9am