Measles keeps 13 unvaccinated Missouri middle school students out of class

LIBERTY, Mo. – More than a dozen students at a Liberty middle school are out of classes because they have not been vaccinated for measles.

The district says only 13 out of 791 students at South Valley Middle School didn’t get the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine because of religious or medical exemptions. Those students are being held out of classes since being exposed to the disease in April.

The Kansas City Star reports the Liberty case is one of 10 that the Kansas City Health Department is tracking. A Kansas case in Johnson County, Kansas,has sickened 18 people so far.

District spokesman Dallas Ackerman says no new measles cases have been reported at South Valley Middle School since the April 18 exposure.

Missouri allows schools to hold unvaccinated students out of class during infectious disease exposure.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com