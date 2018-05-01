Missouri ranks high in 2018’s ‘Most Fun States in America’
ST. LOUIS, MO — The ‘Show-Me-State’ ranks high in WalletHub’s study of the 2018’s Most Fun States in America. They put together a list that compares 26 key metrics that range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.
Missouri took the 14th spot on the list, just ahead of Wisconsin. The Ozark State ranks high in entertainment and recreation and low in nightlife scores.
For the full report, please visit: WalletHub.com
Fun in Missouri (1=Most Fun; 25=Avg.)
19th – Restaurants per Capita
14th – Movie Theaters per Capita
18th – Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita
10th – Amusement Parks per Capita
9th – Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita
20th – Fitness Centers per Capita
27th – Access to National Parks
19th – Casinos per Capita
10th – Variety of Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Establishments
Top 15 states:
- California
- New York
- Nevada
- Florida
- Illinois
- Washington
- Texas
- Colorado
- Pennsylvania
- Minnesota
- Oregon
- Louisiana
- Ohio
- Missouri
- Wisconsin