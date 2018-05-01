× MoDOT closing Kingshighway under I-44 this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Work crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close all lanes of Kingshighway under Interstate 44 this weekend.

MoDOT will close Kingshighway between Lafayette and De Tonty beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 4.

The I-44 bridge over Kingshighway is being demolished. MoDOT is replacing interstate bridges at Kingshighway, Thurman, and 39th Street, as well as rehabbing the overpasses at Vandeventer, Tower Groves, and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

All lanes of Kingshighway will reopen by Monday, May 7 at 6 a.m. However, one lane on Kingshighway will stay closed beneath the I-44 bridge until mid-August.