O’Fallon IL police searching for missing woman

O’FALLON, IL – The O’Fallon IL Police Department is on the lookout for a missing woman. Police say Tawney R. Maddox, 33, was last seen at her job, St. Clair Bowl on Old Collinsville Road on April 14, 2018.

Maddox is believed to be driving a 2002 green Chevrolet Tracker with the license plate of 813355. The vehicle has some front-end damage and a spare wheel on the back.

Police tell Fox 2 the Maddox is a female, stands 5 foot 7 inches, thin build, red hair and has green eyes.

If you have seen Tawney Maddox, please call your local police department of the O’Fallon IL Police Department at 618-624-4545.