Service dog missing in Jefferson County following rollover crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, Mo. - A frantic search is underway for a missing service dog named Percy in Jefferson County.

Percy disappeared after a rollover crash Sunday on Southbound Hwy. 21 near the Goldman Road exit outside of Hillsboro. His trainer, who was driving the vehicle, is expected to be ok.

When first responders arrived and helped her out of her car, Percy took off.

Percy is a 6-month-old Black Lab/Golden Retriever mix. He’s been in training with Gateway K9 Support Dogs in Jefferson County.

“We’re very worried about him. He’s a very special boy,” said Maggie Doster, with Gateway K9 Support Dogs.

A search dog tracked Percy’s scent to a spot near Klable Road around noon Monday, not far from where he disappeared, she said.

Searchers have also recovered Percy’s service dog vest hung up on a nearby fence. It appears Percy has been on the move in the area though he may have been injured in the accident.

Percy is micro-chipped and apparently still has his tags.

“He’s just a goofball. He’s very outgoing. He’s very, very, smart and sweet. When he’s not working or out training, he’s got a toy in his mouth,” Doster said.

His training specialties are post-traumatic stress disorder plus anxiety disorders. The cost of training service dogs like Percy can range from $10,000 to $25,000.

“We love him like a pet, of course, but he is a working animal, a very expensive one. In the future he has the capability of helping out a veteran or a first responder who has a lot of issues to work through. He’s going to change lives, so we really want our boy back,” Doster said.

If you’ve seen Percy or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 314-401-4451 or contact Gateway K9 Service Dogs through their Facebook page.