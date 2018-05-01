× Sheriff: Remains in Cass County are female homicide victim

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found in a wooded area near Kansas City belonged to a female homicide victim.

Mushroom hunters found the remains Saturday in Cass County near Harrisonville, about 35 miles south of Kansas City.

The sheriff’s office announced Monday that the case is a homicide but the victim’s identity has not been confirmed.

Authorities say the remains are not those of 17-year-old Desirea Ferris of Liberty, who has been missing for nearly a year.

It is the third time in a year that human remains have been found in Cass County woods.