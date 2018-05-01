× St. Louis police investigate north city shooting

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting in a north city neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokesperson, the shooting took place around 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Burd and Wabada avenues, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Police found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was not conscious.