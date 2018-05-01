State legislators await new report in Greitens investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Lawmakers are playing the waiting game in Jefferson City in anticipation of a second report on embattled Governor Eric Greitens from the special investigative committee.

The second report comes less than a month after the first and it is believed to focus in on Greitens’ fundraising for his gubernatorial campaign and how it may involve a charity he founded. Some lawmakers have said it could be released as early as Wednesday.

Governor Greitens founded the charity The Mission Continues for troops returning home from the war who wanted to still serve their country their communities. He founded it years before he ran for governor.

The governor has been charged with a felony for allegedly tampering with a computer. He’s accused of using a donors list from The Mission Continues to raise funds for his own campaign.

State Representative Shamed Dogan (R-Ballwin) said the report will likely be more bad news for the governor.

“I don’t think there’s going to be anything in there that shows he was in the right doing this,” Dogan said. “He’s had several opportunities in both of these cases to get out his side of the story to get out the whole truth, so he keeps hiding behind his attorneys and not giving the people the whole truth of what’s he’s done.”

Representative Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) said he plans to introduce a resolution call for the impeach process to begin soon.

“My constituents are sick of us waiting,” he said. “We have more than enough information to say this man does not belong in the highest office in the state and it’s time we act.”

Representative Dogan said it’s doubtful Greitens would ever resign.

“He doesn’t have any institutional loyalty to the Republican Party or the people in the House or the Senate,” he said. “A normal person would resign for the good of those institutions and the good of the state, but he’s not a normal person in this respect.”

The Democrats are dramatically outnumbered in the House. It’s very possible the Merideth resolution may go nowhere. Merideth said he hopes to create a groundswell of support from citizens who will call lawmakers and tell them to get going on impeachment.