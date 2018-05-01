× Suspect charged in Ballpark Village killing, still at large

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office filed charges against a man in connection with a double shooting at Ballpark Village over the weekend, though he remains at large, police said.

Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Scotty Joseph Lee with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. Sunday on the rooftop of the Budweiser Brewhouse during an “Eat, Drink, Chill” event.

Corey Hall was at Ballpark Village celebrating his birthday when he and another person were shot. Hall was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He died a short time later. He was 38.

The second victim in the shooting suffered a gunshot wound to the pelvis.

Today we filed charges of Murder 1st, 2 counts Armed Criminal Action and 1 count Assault 1st against Scotty Joseph Lee in the shooting at @ParkPBVSTL Sunday night. Thanks to the hard work of @SLMPD and @stlcao prosecutors. #stoptheviolence — Circuit Attorney (@stlcao) May 1, 2018

Witnesses identified Lee as the shooter, adding that Lee admitted to firing shots at the event.

Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III spoke with the media Monday, saying “hearts are broken” over the incident. He said that events at the venue have a high level of security, but this shows things can still happen “no matter how diligent you are.” DeWitt said that metal detectors for private events would be considered, along with additional security cameras.

Ballpark Village was developed by the St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies and sits directly across the street from Busch Stadium.