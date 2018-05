× Worst cities in the U.S for allergies

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, released its list of top 100 largest cities for spring allergies.

St. Louis, Missouri was in the middle of the list at number 41. Mcallen, Texas took the top spot.

The report is basing its list on pollen and mold counts, allergy medication usage and the availability of board-certified allergists.

For the full list of cities visit: www.aafa.org