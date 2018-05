Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — George Washington is behind Budweiser's newest beer.

The Freedom Reserve Red Lager is inspired by the first president's recipe. He wrote the ingredients in a journal entry titled, "To Make Small Beer in 1757."

The limited-edition brew will be made by Budweiser's military veterans. Some proceeds from the sales will go toward Folds of Honor non-profit giving scholarships to military families.