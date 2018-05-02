× Carbondale seeks ideas for Halloween festival’s name, logo

CARBONDALE, Ill. – The city of Carbondale is asking for help coming up with a name and logo for a Halloween-themed festival this fall.

The Southern Illinoisan reports the city is holding a contest to create the name and logo. It’s open to all Southern Illinois artists and Southern Illinois University graduates.

The deadline to enter is May 25, and the winner will be unveiled at the June 12 City Council meeting. The person with the winning entry will receive $150.

The festival is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 27.

The Carbondale Business Development Corporation and city officials began discussing the idea of a fall festival after last year’s eclipse drew thousands of people to the area. Local business owners wanted to have a signature event each year.