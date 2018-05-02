Celebrating success with Lift for Life Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Lift For Life Academy was the first independent charter school to open in the city of St. Louis. They are now serving nearly 600 students in grades six through twelve.

Fashion design teacher with Lift For Life Academy Alexis Cook joins FOX2 to talk about their annual fashion show.

Celebrating Success Fashion Show

12:00pm Sunday

The Ritz-Carlton

100 Carondelet Plaza

Clayton

For tickets visit: www.Liftforlifeacademy.Org/events/fashionshow2018 or call phone: 314-852-2596