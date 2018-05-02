Dave Murray’s Latest weather discussion(the disco) for STL …THURSDAY…MAY 3, 2018
.
My Summer forecast for STL…Thursday night May 17th…will keep you up to date.
.
Unsettled skies on this Thursday…clouds with some sun and still some scattered storms possible…especially first thing in the morning from the overnight storms…still windy and warm on Thursday…near 80 degrees…questions about a recharge of the air mass for the late afternoon and evening on Thursday…we keep the ideas on the table…any action blows out with clearing skies on Friday…with a great May weekend on the way…in the 70’s