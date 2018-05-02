× Democratic leader: Greitens stole from charity, he needs to go

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The leader of the Missouri House Democrats says Republican Gov. Eric Greitens stole from a charity for veterans and must resign or be impeached.

A report released Wednesday by a House investigatory committee says Greitens signed an agreement in 2012 not to disclose confidential information about donors to a veterans charity he founded. But the report says he later used a donor list from The Mission Continues to raise money for his gubernatorial campaign.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty in a Wednesday statement says Greitens is “utterly lacking in the moral authority necessary to effectively govern.” He has previously said he won’t step down.

Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson tasked the committee with making a recommendation on possible action against Greitens, but the report doesn’t draw conclusions about impeachment.

