Expand your paddling possibilities in Forest Park starting this Friday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Expand your paddling possibilities in Forest Park this summer. You'll soon be able to navigate your way through the waters in new ways.

The team from Big Muddy Adventures has new partnership with the City of St. Louis Parks Department and Sugarfire Smokehouse Group. Starting Friday, May 4th paddleboats, canoes, kayaks and stand up paddleboards will be available for rent daily from 11:00 am to sunset.

Boathouse at Forest Park

6101 Government Drive

St. Louis MO 63110