Free rides available this summer on the Forest Park Trolley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Enjoy free trolley rides around Forest Park this summer.

The trolley operates from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. It costs $2 for adults and $1r for seniors, passengers with disabilities and children ages five to 12. For the first time, this year the trolley will be free on Sundays.

A park and ride option is available for visitors inside Forest Park at the visitor's center. People can drop their car off there and hop on the trolley.

For more information and full schedule visit: Forest Park Trolley