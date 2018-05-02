Chief Jim Silvernail to be laid to rest Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Family, friends, and area firefighters will all pay their final respects today to a well-known fire chief who gave much of his life to serving the Metro area.

The funeral will take place 10a.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End. Chief Jim Silvernail passed away one week ago.

He first volunteered in the fire service at 14-years-old.

Silvernail was with the Ballwin Fire Protection District which became known as the Metro West Fire Protection District from 1970 until 2003. He became the chief in 1980.

After leaving Metro West, Silvernail served as the chief of the Mehlville Fire Protection District from 2005 until 2010.

Silvernail was more than a firefighter and a fire chief. He was devoted to Backstoppers, and served on the Backstoppers Board Of Directors. He worked with this organization which helps the families of first responders who die in the line of duty from 2007 until his death.

Chief Jim Silvernail died at 74-years-old. He will be laid to rest at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Wildwood.