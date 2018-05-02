Missouri lawmakers react to second Greitens report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri House Democrats and Republicans held meetings with their respective caucuses Wednesday and Democrats came out of their meeting visibly frustrated.

A few weeks back, when the first report was released on the governor's infidelity, house Democrats asked that the scope of the special committee be expanded to include impeachment and introducing articles of impeachment upon finding of good cause.

Still, the impeachment process has not begun.

On Tuesday, St. Louis Democrat Peter Meredith filed another resolution to ask that a second committee on impeachment be formed.

That committee would be able to take all of the information we learned from the investigative committee and start working on articles of impeachment immediately.

Impeachment would have to be approved by the House and then there would be a trial.

The Senate would select seven eminent jurists for the governor’s trial.